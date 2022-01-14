Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
NBI stock traded up GBX 1.96 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 172.96 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,668. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12-month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.11. The stock has a market cap of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.70.
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile
