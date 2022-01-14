Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NBI stock traded up GBX 1.96 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 172.96 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 13,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,668. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12-month low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.11. The stock has a market cap of £50.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.70.

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

