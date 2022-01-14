Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

