Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.66.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

