Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.01 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

