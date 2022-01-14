NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 7,288 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 35.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $157.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

