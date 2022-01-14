NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 5,735 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.