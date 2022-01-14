NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,957 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

