NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $533.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.59. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

