NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.53 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,576 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

