Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.39

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 2517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

NIU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Niu Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Niu Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.