Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 853.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NSANY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NSANY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.37. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 billion. Analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

