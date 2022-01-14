Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 235.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 150.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in NIO by 284.7% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 36.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in NIO by 69.6% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $29,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

