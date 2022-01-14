Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $429,000 in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Vectrus comprises about 0.3% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vectrus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

