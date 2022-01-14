NFT Alley One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,928.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $40,886.65 and $24,928.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.13 or 0.07606676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.05 or 1.00015737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00068303 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars.

