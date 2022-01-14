NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1,132.17%.
NASDAQ:NXTP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 261,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,360. NextPlay Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NextPlay Technologies Company Profile
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
