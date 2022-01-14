NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1,132.17%.

NASDAQ:NXTP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 261,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,360. NextPlay Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

