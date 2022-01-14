NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

