NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Insider Joanne Peacegood Buys 40,000 Shares

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($55,925.07).

NESF opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.47. The company has a market cap of £601.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

