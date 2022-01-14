NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Down 94.2% in December

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NEU traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $350.45. The company had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,721. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.76. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $429.49.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in NewMarket by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.