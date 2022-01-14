New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 31.0% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 33,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 123.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 169,387 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 17.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 291,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

