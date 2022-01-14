New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,393 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after buying an additional 4,533,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after buying an additional 741,600 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after buying an additional 709,618 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after buying an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

