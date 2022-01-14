New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $134.82 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $140.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.