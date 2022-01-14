New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.48% of New Vista Acquisition worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000.

NVSA stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

