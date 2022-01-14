New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,673 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.79 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

