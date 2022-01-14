Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.82. 55,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

