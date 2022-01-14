Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.80 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $618.98 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,231.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.52 or 0.07687719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00334693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.76 or 0.00896927 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00074541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.00530440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00261372 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,197,834,300 coins and its circulating supply is 29,392,896,593 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

