NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NGMS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The firm has a market cap of $543.08 million, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 1,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
