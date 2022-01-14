NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NGMS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,568. The firm has a market cap of $543.08 million, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 1,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

