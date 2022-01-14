NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $33.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoGames traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 4110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $47,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $19,289,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,353,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.30 million, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 3.14.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. Analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

