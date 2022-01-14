Needham & Company LLC Boosts Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $12.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Liquidia stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $297.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler bought 117,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

