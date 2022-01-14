Needham & Company LLC Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $96.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

PI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

PI opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Impinj by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Impinj by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

