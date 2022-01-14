Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 67.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

