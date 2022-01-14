Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $21.98 on Monday. Navient has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 399.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

