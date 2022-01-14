Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $17.42 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $17.42 million and approximately $85,291.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003199 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010343 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,620,690 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

