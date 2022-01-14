National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

National Retail Properties has raised its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. National Retail Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 115.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Retail Properties to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

