National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.13

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $983.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in National Research during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in National Research by 26.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

