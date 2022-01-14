National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in National Grid by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a report on Monday. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

