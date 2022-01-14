National Bankshares Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$15.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.
Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,050. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36.
In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
