National Bankshares Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$15.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down C$0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,050. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$219,612.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.