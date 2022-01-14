Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $68.54 and last traded at $69.98, with a volume of 25598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after buying an additional 276,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

