Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $237.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $185.53. 30,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,479 shares of company stock valued at $916,156 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.