Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,897. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $801.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.