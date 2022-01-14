Naeem Ghauri Sells 10,000 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTWK opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.