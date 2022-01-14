Naeem Ghauri Sells 10,000 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NTWK opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.12.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.23%.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.