Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 90.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 64,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

