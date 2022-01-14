Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,496,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MYCOF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 2,227,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,744. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

