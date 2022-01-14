Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $245.71. 55,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,004. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

