Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after acquiring an additional 283,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,008,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,848. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

