Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $17.41 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. 37,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

