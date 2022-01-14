Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $18.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,790.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,064. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,897.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2,793.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

