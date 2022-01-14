Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 138,167 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,167 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TEGNA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 230,916 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 39,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,419. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

