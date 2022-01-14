Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Sets New 1-Year High at $274.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €274.00 ($311.36) and last traded at €274.55 ($311.99), with a volume of 291902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €272.80 ($310.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is €256.04 and its 200-day moving average is €245.65.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

