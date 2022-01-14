M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of M&T Bank worth $49,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.97.

MTB opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.