mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Hits $14.16 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005286 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057599 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006838 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.