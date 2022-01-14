mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Hits $14.16 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

